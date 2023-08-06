.

Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album

Bruce Henne | 08-06-2023

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen is streaming his new Mammoth WVH album, "Mammoth II", in sync with its release on August 4. First introduced with the lead single, "Another Celebration At The End Of The World", the project marks Wolfgang's first album as part of a new deal with BMG.

Wolfgang recorded the project at the famed 5150 studios with producer Michael Baskette, as he did with the project's 2021 self-titled debut. "Mammoth WVH" topped a number of US Rock charts upon its release; it opened at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Hard Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts, at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales and Current Album Sales lists, and at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

While Wolfgang writes and records all instruments on his studio albums, his live touring lineup features guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock.

Wolfgang and the band will perform across North America this summer and throughout the fall.

Stream the new "Mammoth II" album here.

