X Japan Top The Charts With 'Angel'

(KB) The new single "Angel" from Japanese rock icons X Japan, debuted #1 across five charts, #2 on two more and top twenty on many others. "Angel" marks the first new single from the legendary band in eight years.
With music and lyrics by X Japan leader, composer, drummer, and pianist YOSHIKI, "Angel" is one of the band's most personal and emotional ballads to date.
The song charted #1 on Japan Rock Chart and Japan All Genres Chart, Macao All Genres Chart, Norway Rock Chart, and Taiwan All Genres Chart; #2 on Hong Kong All Genres Chart, and Netherlands Rock Chart; #3 on France Rock Chart, and Rock Charts in Mexico (#8), Germany (#13), UK (#14), Italy (#16), and US (#77) respectively.
X Japan has achieved legendary status among rock fans worldwide, making a buzz at Coachella, headlining major venues such as Wembley Arena and Madison Square Garden and selling out Japan's 55,000 seat Tokyo Dome a record 18 times. They have sold more than 30 million albums, singles and videos combined.
Singled Out: Doug E. Shaffer's So Bright
