Yellowcard and The Gaslight Anthem Lead Four Chord Music Festival Lineup

Event poster

(Earshot) Yellowcard and The Gaslight Anthem lead the lineup for the Four Chord Music Festival which returns to Western, Pennsylvania's Wild Things Park on August 12 and 13, 2023!!

The ninth iteration of the two-day, 100% DIY festival offers fans a fully stacked lineup of superstars from across the punk rock spectrum, including Yellowcard (performing 'Ocean Avenue' in full), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Waterparks, The Maine, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, American Football, Magnolia Park and many more.

What began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1500-capacity club, has grown into a massive stadium-sized 2-day destination event, featuring the punk scene's biggest and brightest, while keeping its independent DIY roots intact.

Festival founder Rishi Bahl says, "Couldn't be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til' We Die."

Saturday, August 12

Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)

Taking Back Sunday

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Waterparks

The Maine

Magnolia Park

Origami Angel

MEST

Eternal Boy

Patent Pending

Keep Flying

Old Neon

and more to be announced!

Sunday, August 13

The Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

Alkaline Trio

Streetlight Manifesto

Face To Face

American Football

Dave Hause & the Mermaid

Punchline

Sincere Engineer

SPACED

Look Out Loretta

and more to be announced

More details including tickets and VUP passes here.

