Yellowcard and The Gaslight Anthem Lead Four Chord Music Festival Lineup

(Earshot) Yellowcard and The Gaslight Anthem lead the lineup for the Four Chord Music Festival which returns to Western, Pennsylvania's Wild Things Park on August 12 and 13, 2023!!
The ninth iteration of the two-day, 100% DIY festival offers fans a fully stacked lineup of superstars from across the punk rock spectrum, including Yellowcard (performing 'Ocean Avenue' in full), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Waterparks, The Maine, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, American Football, Magnolia Park and many more.
What began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1500-capacity club, has grown into a massive stadium-sized 2-day destination event, featuring the punk scene's biggest and brightest, while keeping its independent DIY roots intact.
Festival founder Rishi Bahl says, "Couldn't be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til' We Die."
Saturday, August 12
Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)
Taking Back Sunday
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Waterparks
The Maine
Magnolia Park
Origami Angel
MEST
Eternal Boy
Patent Pending
Keep Flying
Old Neon
and more to be announced!
Sunday, August 13
The Gaslight Anthem
The Interrupters
Alkaline Trio
Streetlight Manifesto
Face To Face
American Football
Dave Hause & the Mermaid
Punchline
Sincere Engineer
SPACED
Look Out Loretta
and more to be announced
More details including tickets and VUP passes here.
