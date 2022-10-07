Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Launching Tour

Tour poster

(Glass Onyon) Legendary original Yes vocalist/songwriter Jon Anderson will be touring with The Band Geeks Spring 2023. The ensemble will be performing classic YES tracks including "And You and I," "Starship Trooper," "Heart of the Sunrise" and epic works like "Close To The Edge," "The Gates of Delirium," "Awaken" and others.

Anderson had this to say, "It's true, I never left YES in my heart and soul...ever!! Too many amazingly powerful memories... And of course the music never left me... So here I am, 77 years old, still wanting to sing the songs again, and bring MY true feelings to the lyrics...

"Melody and lyrics has always been my passion...I sing them now with an older and I hope wiser state of mind... I've been wanting to have that feeling again...of performing the songs I lived for, and the music I helped to create and design, with the sound of the band of old around me once more...

The first time I heard the BAND GEEKS I truly freaked out - they sound just like the classic YES of the seventies, the YES that I know and love... AND THAT'S WHAT I'M WANTING TO BRING TO YOU ON THIS TOUR....YES MUSIC IS FOREVER!!!!!!"

Tour Dates (more shows TBA):

Friday, April 14, 2023 Westbury, NY

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Newark, NJ

Friday, April 21, 2023 NYC

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Reading, PA

Friday, April 28, 2023 Collingswood, NJ

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Collingswood, NJ

Wednesday, May 03, 2023 Tysons Corner, VA

Saturday, May 06, 2023 Baltimore, MD

Tuesday, May 09, 2023 St. Charles, MO

Friday, May 12, 2023 St. Charles, IL

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Des Plaines, IL

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 North Tonawanda, NY

