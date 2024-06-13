Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks 'Shine On' With New Video

(Glass Onyon) In the midst of leg one of their 2024 tour, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks today premiere the video for the song "Shine On", the first single from their forthcoming album "TRUE" which will be released on August 23rd. The video was filmed in New Jersey before the start of the tour and directed by Tom Flynn. The song has been performed nightly on the tour and has received universal positive response.

Additionally, the full album is available today for preorder on all DSPs and streaming services. The nine-song album was produced by Jon and Richie Castellano with the centerpiece being the 16-and-a-half-minute track "Once Upon a Dream" which will stand amongst other classic Jon penned epics such as "Close to the Edge", "Ritual", "Gates of Delirium", and "Awaken".

Jon and The Band Geeks remain on the road through September 27th with recently added shows in Beverly Mass, Montclair NJ, and Staten Island NY. All tour dates are below.

