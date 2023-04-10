Yes Legend Jon Anderson To Tour With The Paul Green Rock Academy

Tour poster

(Glass Onyon) Legendary Yes vocalist/songwriter Jon Anderson will be touring Europe with The Paul Green Rock Academy starting July 9th! This Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy European tour is a resumption of the tradition started in 2005 when Jon toured with Paul Green's School of Rock all stars.

These shows, over 30 in total between 2006-2008, were nothing short of magical. The ensemble resumed this incredible collaboration in 2021 spreading joy throughout the US. Now Jon Anderson and the group are proud to bring the show to Europe to continue that magic with a set of YES Classics, deep cuts, mash ups, and solo works, all with lush arrangements featuring choral singing, horns, and all of the other benefits having a 25-piece backing band provides.

Singing with the Academy Of Rock is a joy to behold. Performing "close to the edge" and many more yes songs is a miracle on many levels... 'Close to the edge" was created 50 years ago...and these young musicians just love it as though it was recorded........... Last year!!!

"Yes music is about survival, with a true dedication to the art of music and creativity... And these young talented teens prove that all music is fun to perform...all music...

"And we really have a great time on stage together...so come and see this musical miracle 'live' ...best wishes Jon Anderson...yes!!!"

Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy tour dates:

July 9: Budapest Hungary, Papp Laszlo Sports Arena (With Manfred Mann's Earth Band)

July 11: Zoetermeer Netherlands, Stadtstheater

July 15: Bad Doberan Germany, Zappanale Festival

July 19: Madrid Spain, But-La Paqui

July 22: London England, Shepherd's Bush Empire

July 23: London England, Shepherd's Bush Empire

July 26: Uppsala Sweden, Parksnackan in Uppsala

July 28: Breitenbach am Herzberg Germany, Burg Herzberg Festival

August 1: Dublin Irelad, Vicar St

August 5: Valkenburg Netherlands, Open Air Theater Valkenburg

August 9: Brno Czech Republic, Sono Centrum

