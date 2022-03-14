Yours Truly Premiere 'Lights On' Video

Alt rockers Yours Truly have shared their brand new single "Lights On," along with an accompanied music video. The visual was written by vocalist Mikaila Delgado.
She had this to say about the song, "'Lights On' is about challenging the way you view yourself and how much that is influenced by other people. Doing impulsive things to come off as adventurous and fun while you feel like you're falling apart behind the scenes.
"I find it interesting when someone says, 'You're not who I expected you to be' and when you sit with that for a while you start to think 'what do I look like to others? Who am I to myself?' I figured out during this pandemic that being alone with your thoughts is where you truly begin to unpack who you are to your core," she explains.
"I discovered that a lot of my identity is linked to being in this band. Naturally it's not a glamorous process, but it's recognizing that you can't hide behind some story you made up to tell some stranger when you're out drunk because the only person you are living with is yourself."
She said of the video, "Our main focus was to create a music video that looks like a movie. We were influenced by murder mystery shows and wanted to create this story that surrounds the hotel setting of the lyrics in the song. I wanted the timeline to go back and forth so people have to think "what is going on? Who's blood is that? What is she running from"? I spent some time coming up with the concept of a crime gone wrong and settings that felt glamorous but had a sinister feel to them. Shooting the 'Lights On' video in Brighton in the UK was a really cool experience, we got to spend two days running around the city and seeing things we hadn't seen before." Watch the video below:
