Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast

Black Label Society frontman and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde is launching a new podcast called The Wylde Goose Show with John "JD" DeServio (a.k.a. Goose).

Zakk had this to say about the new venture, "This is a podcast with no nutritional value. It's just the two of us shooting the sh*t and waxing poetically about nothing.

"We want to create an environment that makes listeners feel that they're hanging with us backstage before a gig or on the tour bus on the way to the show. Goose and I love going off on whatever, and this is a great platform to share what it's like to just hang with us and our friends."



GaS Digital Network co-founder Ralph Sutton added, "Zakk has been a friend for years and a regular guest on The SDR Show, a podcast I host with comedian Big Jay Oakerson.

"GaS has seen such tremendous growth and adding Zakk and JD is such a boon for the network and a perfect fit to our aesthetic."

The first episode is set to premiere tomorrow, February 1st at 4 p.m. ET, will be streaming weekly live and free on the GaS Digital Network. It will be available on all major podcast platforms five days after initial airing.

