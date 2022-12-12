ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that they will be teaming up for the very first time next summer to launch a North American coheadline tour.
The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will be visiting 22 cities next summer beginning on July 21st at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL.
They have recruited Uncle Kracker to support them on the trek that will wrap up on September 17th in Camden, NJ at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, December 16th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. See the dates below:
Fri Jul 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sun Jul 30 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Mon Aug 7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 11 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Thu Aug 17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
Sat Aug 19 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Sun Aug 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Fri Aug 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sat Aug 26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sun Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Sep 02 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sun Sep 03 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri Sep 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat Sep 09 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sun Sep 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Sep 15 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Sep 17 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
ZZ Top Share Video For Raw Version Of 'Thunderbird'
ZZ Top, Bryan Adams and Tyler Childers Lead Stagecoach's Palomino Stage Lineup
ZZ Top Launch Tres Hombres Bourbon
ZZ Top's New Raw Album Streaming Online
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates
Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour
Vital Remains' Tony Lazaro Crowdfunding After Brain Surgery
Walker Hayes Launching The Duck Buck Tour
Zac Brown Band Announce From The Fire Tour
Former Trans-Siberian Orchestra Vocalist Previews Christmas Album
Bono Announces More 'Stories of Surrender' Dates