ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Tour poster

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that they will be teaming up for the very first time next summer to launch a North American coheadline tour.

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will be visiting 22 cities next summer beginning on July 21st at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL.

They have recruited Uncle Kracker to support them on the trek that will wrap up on September 17th in Camden, NJ at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, December 16th at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. See the dates below:

Fri Jul 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 23 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 29 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 30 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Mon Aug 7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Aug 17 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

Sat Aug 19 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Sep 02 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sun Sep 03 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Sep 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Sep 09 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Sep 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Sep 15 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 17 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Related Stories

ZZ Top Share Video For Raw Version Of 'Thunderbird'

ZZ Top, Bryan Adams and Tyler Childers Lead Stagecoach's Palomino Stage Lineup

ZZ Top Launch Tres Hombres Bourbon

ZZ Top's New Raw Album Streaming Online

ZZ Top Music and Merch

News > ZZ Top