ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of 'La Grange'

ZZ Top have shared a new version of their classic hit "La Grange". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Raw", which will be hitting stores on July 22nd.
The band's camp shared this background about the album: RAW was recorded and filmed for the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas", in the intimate setting of the famed Texas honky-tonk, Gruene Hall between Austin and San Antonio.
The historic venue dates to 1878 and has been in continuous use as the oldest, continually operating joint in the state. Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and the late Dusty Hill gathered there to record in a spare, bare bones way and the result of those efforts is "Brown Sugar" along with eleven additional tracks that comprise the RAW tune stack.
When the three members of ZZ Top gathered at Gruene Hall, they were in each other's line-of-sight, making for a very organic recording session, part of which is seen in the film. RAW, the totality of their efforts there, will be available on 180-gram vinyl, CD and through digital platforms. The album was produced by Billy F Gibbons, engineered by Jake Mann and G.L. G-Mane Moon and mixed by Ryan Hewitt. The album is issued "in righteous memory" of Dusty Hill who passed away last year. Stream "La Grange" below:
