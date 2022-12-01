.

ZZ Top Share Video For Raw Version Of 'Thunderbird'

Bruce Henne | December 01, 2022

Raw cover art

(hennemusic) ZZ Top are sharing video of a performance of their 1975 track, "Thunderbird", that comes from the legendary band's 2022 live package, "Raw."

The song from "Fandango!" was recorded as part of an intimate session at Gruene Hall, "the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas", as captured for the 2019 Netflix documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas."

"Raw" is dedicated "in righteous memory of Dusty Hill", the bassist who passed away at his home in Houston, TX last year after stepping away from a 2021 tour to address a hip issue; the group enlisted longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis to handle bass duties during what was expected to be a short-term absence, and who continues to perform with the group.

ZZ Top will launch the return of their Viva Las Vegas Residency at The Venetian Resort on December 3. Stream the "Thunderbird" performance video here.

