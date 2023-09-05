Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 100 With 'I Remember Everything' (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

(Warner) In an unprecedented sweep on the heels of his #1 self-titled album debut on the Billboard 200 chart, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Zach Bryan also premieres atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the track "I Remember Everything" (Feat. Kacey Musgraves). The song also enters in the #1 position on Billboard's Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts simultaneously - becoming the first song ever to top all three rankings. Plus, this is only the second occurrence of a shared Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs #1 by a male and female artist together, after Kenny Rogers' and Dolly Parton's 1983 hit "Islands In The Stream."

This news follows yesterday's official announcement of Bryan's universally acclaimed new album, Zach Bryan, entering the charts not only on the Billboard 200, but also at the #1 spot on Billboard's Top Country Album, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Album, Top Americana/Folk Album charts and #3 on the Album Sales chart. Total consumption equates to nearly 200,000 equivalent sales units. The album also ends the week as the most streamed album at both Spotify and Apple Music.

All 16 songs from the album also debut in the top 50 of Billboard's Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, including five in the top 20 and 13 tracks in the top 40.

As previously stated, the album immediately impacted charts around the world including #1 in Canada and #2 in Australia and Ireland.

Bryan and band have announced The Quittin Time Tour 2024 that will take in North America and Canada next year. The tour, his biggest and most extensive yet, will include stops at major arenas and stadiums, kicking off in Chicago with two shows at the United Center on March 6 and 7, before heading out coast to coast with shows at football stadiums in Denver, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Dallas, and Minneapolis.

The tour will conclude in Bryan's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma with two shows at the BOK Center on December 13 and 14. Support acts include Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner and the newly reformed Australian favorites The Middle East. General on-sale begins September 8.

Remaining 2023 Show dates:

Sep 24: Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music Festival (w/ Lumineers)

Oct 07 Opelika, Al Auburn Rodeo

Oct 20 Fort Worth, TX Gordy's HWY 30 Music Fest Texas Edition

Oct 21 College Station, TX At the Station Festival

Dec 30 San Diego, CA Wild Horses Festival

