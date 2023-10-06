Reba McEntire Unplugs For 'Not That Fancy'

(UMG) Reba McEntire is kicking off an action-packed week of celebration with the release of her acoustic album Not That Fancy. Reba teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs, "making room for McEntire's voice to shine" (American Songwriter). The 14-track collection also features a brand new single "Seven Minutes In Heaven", and can be streamed here.

The album is the first offering for fans who are also awaiting next week's Oct. 10 debut of Reba's accompanying book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. "An homage to her faith, family and Oklahoma upbringing," (Booklist) the book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes.

Tomorrow, Oct. 7, fans can catch Reba on CMT's Hot 20 Countdown. On release day, Tuesday Oct. 10, fans can tune in to catch Reba on TODAY at 8/7c. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Reba will appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers at 12:35/11:35c. Reba will also appear on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, on Wednesday, October 11 at 9/8c.

