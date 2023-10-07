Kevin Gates Shares 'God Slippers' Lyric Video As U.S. Tour Kicks Off

(Atlantic) Kevin Gates releases his latest single "God Slippers." The single is accompanied by an official lyric video and coincides with the start of Kevin's 'Only The Generals' nation tour.
"God Slippers" tells the story of battling inner demons and turning to spirituality for strength and guidance. The single comes on the heels of the previously released single "I Don't Apologize." Kevin is also gearing up to release his new album, The Ceremony, slated for release later this year. The album is centered around Kevin's spiritual growth and personal development through religious ceremony.
Kevin announced his new 'Only The Generals' national tour earlier this summer. The tour will span 30 shows and will kick off in Portsmouth, VA this Friday, October 6th with direct support from BigXthaPlug on select dates and Hosted by DJ Chose across all dates. Tickets are now on sale at kvngates.com. The tour announcement comes on the heels of Kevin's previously released single and visual, "Do It Again." Kevin kicked the year off with the single and visual "Breakfast" and the re-release of his debut mixtape, The Luca Brasi Story (A Decade of Brasi) to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the project.
KEVIN GATES ONLY THE GENERALS TOUR
OCTOBER
6 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
7 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre~
10 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
13 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
20 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
24 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
26 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
27 - San Angelo, TX - Riverstage
28 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
31 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory~
NOVEMBER
1 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall~
2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
4 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena
11 - Columbia, SC - Townships Auditorium
30 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum
DECEMBER
1 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
2 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena
7 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
9 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
14 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
15 - Augusta, GA - James Brown Arena
16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
~Without BigXthaPlug
