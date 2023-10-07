Kevin Gates Shares 'God Slippers' Lyric Video As U.S. Tour Kicks Off

(Atlantic) Kevin Gates releases his latest single "God Slippers." The single is accompanied by an official lyric video and coincides with the start of Kevin's 'Only The Generals' nation tour.

"God Slippers" tells the story of battling inner demons and turning to spirituality for strength and guidance. The single comes on the heels of the previously released single "I Don't Apologize." Kevin is also gearing up to release his new album, The Ceremony, slated for release later this year. The album is centered around Kevin's spiritual growth and personal development through religious ceremony.

Kevin announced his new 'Only The Generals' national tour earlier this summer. The tour will span 30 shows and will kick off in Portsmouth, VA this Friday, October 6th with direct support from BigXthaPlug on select dates and Hosted by DJ Chose across all dates. Tickets are now on sale at kvngates.com. The tour announcement comes on the heels of Kevin's previously released single and visual, "Do It Again." Kevin kicked the year off with the single and visual "Breakfast" and the re-release of his debut mixtape, The Luca Brasi Story (A Decade of Brasi) to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the project.

KEVIN GATES ONLY THE GENERALS TOUR

OCTOBER

6 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

7 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre~

10 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

13 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena16 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

20 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

24 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

26 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

27 - San Angelo, TX - Riverstage

28 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

31 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory~

NOVEMBER

1 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall~

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

4 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

11 - Columbia, SC - Townships Auditorium

30 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

DECEMBER

1 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

2 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

7 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

14 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

15 - Augusta, GA - James Brown Arena

16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

~Without BigXthaPlug

Related Stories

Kevin Gates Shares Visual For 'Do It Again'

More Kevin Gates News