.

Kevin Gates Reveals 'God Slippers' Video

10-27-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kevin Gates Video still
Video still

(Atlantic Records) Kevin Gates returns with the companion visual for his latest single "God Slippers." "God Slippers" tells the story of battling inner demons and turning to spirituality for strength and guidance.

Upon the single's initial release, it was accompanied by an official lyric video and coincided with the start of Kevin's 'Only The Generals' nation tour that kicked off in Portsmouth, VA on October 6.

Kevin is also gearing up to release his new album, The Ceremony, slated for release later this year. The album is centered around Kevin's spiritual growth and personal development through religious ceremony.

Related Stories
Kevin Gates Reveals 'God Slippers' Video

Kevin Gates Shares 'God Slippers' Lyric Video As U.S. Tour Kicks Off

Kevin Gates Shares Visual For 'Do It Again'

More Kevin Gates News

Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more

The Last Beatles Song Coming Next Week- The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics

KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again

Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago

Latest News

Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg

Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'

Motley Crue Shout At The Devil For 40th Anniversary

Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives

Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video

Queen Deliver 'A Kind Of Magic' For The Greatest Live

The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video

In This Moment 'Damaged' With Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills