Kevin Gates Reveals 'God Slippers' Video

Video still

(Atlantic Records) Kevin Gates returns with the companion visual for his latest single "God Slippers." "God Slippers" tells the story of battling inner demons and turning to spirituality for strength and guidance.

Upon the single's initial release, it was accompanied by an official lyric video and coincided with the start of Kevin's 'Only The Generals' nation tour that kicked off in Portsmouth, VA on October 6.

Kevin is also gearing up to release his new album, The Ceremony, slated for release later this year. The album is centered around Kevin's spiritual growth and personal development through religious ceremony.

Related Stories

Kevin Gates Shares 'God Slippers' Lyric Video As U.S. Tour Kicks Off

Kevin Gates Shares Visual For 'Do It Again'

More Kevin Gates News