Scotty McCreery Announces Christmas Song 'Feel Like The Holidays

(EBM) On the heels of celebrating his 30th birthday and announcing his headlining Cab in a Solo Tour earlier this week, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery is ready to get into the spirit of the holiday season with the release of a new, original track, "Feel Like the Holidays" set for release next Friday, Oct. 20.

"Christmas is my favorite time of year and I sing Christmas songs every day," said McCreery. "When I first heard 'Feel Like the Holidays,' I knew I wanted to record the song. It has that timeless, classic Christmas music vibe and is so much fun. It feels like something that Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, or Michael Buble would sing. I'm looking forward to performing it this holiday season."

Written by Frank Rogers, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick and Jeremy Bussey and produced by Rogers along with Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis, the new Christmas music follows the release of McCreery's latest single, "Cab in a Solo" which garnered him the most first-week adds at country radio (120) of his career and is moving quickly up the charts.

Having spent almost half his life in the spotlight, the North Carolina native continues to push himself creatively as well as personally and is launching the next chapter in his career with his 2024 headlining "Cab in a Solo Tour." McCreery will be joined by Anne Wilson as direct support as well as Greylan James and Noah Hicks on select dates. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick-off at Hobart Arena in Troy, OH on Jan. 26, 2024, and trek across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and more.

Tickets for the "Cab in a Solo Tour" are on sale TODAY at ScottyMcCreery.com, beginning at 10 AM local venue time.

Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:

1/26/2024 Troy OH Hobart Arena +^

1/27/2024 Shipshewana IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center*^

2/1/2024 Durham NC Durham Performing Arts Center +^

2/2/2024 Atlanta GA Coca-Cola Roxy+^

2/3/2024 Chattanooga TN Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium +^

2/8/2024 Brookings SD Dacotah Bank Center +^

2/9/2024 Des Moines IA Vibrant Music Hall+^

2/10/2024 Omaha NE Steelhouse +^

2/22/2024 Independence MO Cable Dahmer Arena +#

2/23/2024 Norman OK Riverwind Casino

2/29/2024 Philadelphia PA The Met +#

3/1/2024 Boston MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway +#

3/2/2024 Syracuse NY Landmark Theatre +#~

3/14/2024 Johnstown PA 1st Summit Arena +#

3/15/2024 Wallingford CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre +#~

3/16/2024 Schenectady NY Proctors Theatre +#~

*Previously Announced Date

+ Anne Wilson

^Greylan James

#Noah Hicks

~On sale October 20

Related Stories

Scotty McCreery Announces Cab in a Solo Tour

Scotty McCreery Streams New Single 'Cab In A Solo'

Scotty McCreery Teams With Gusi For 'Why She Gotta Be Like That'

Scotty McCreery Releases 'It Matters To Her' Video

More Scotty McCreery News