21 Savage Streams New Single 'Call Me Revenge'

(Epic Records) 21 Savage makes his long-awaited solo return today with the official release of his new single, "Call Me Revenge," featuring Houston-bred alt-R&B artist d4vd.

"Call Me Revenge" marks 21 Savage's first single as a solo artist since 2020's collaboration with Summer Walker, "Secret," and finds the Hip Hop icon collaborating with alt-R&B newcomer d4vd, who has shot up the ranks of the indie world and amassed over 3 billion streams on his singles in each of the last two years after emanating from the gaming world. Twice in three years, 21 Savage enjoyed industry-shaking success as part of a duo-first in 2020 alongside Metro Boomin for the Savage Mode 2 album-the follow-up to 2016's Savage Mode-and again in 2022 beside Drake with the Her Loss joint album. Each album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, bringing Savage's album streams tally to over 3 billion and counting, helping to further establish 21 Savage as one of this generation's tried and true superstar acts and chart impactors. Savage also enjoyed massive chart successes on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, topping it at No. 1 with Drake's Honestly, Nevermind cut "Jimmy Cooks," Savage's second no. 1 hit as a featured artist (Post Malone, "Rockstar").

21 Savage will also star in an upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer and Call of Duty players can access 21 Savage as an operator in the game now and carry over the playable skin and their progress from Modern Warfare II to Modern Warfare III when it launches on November 10.

21 Savage's inclusion in the campaign for the upcoming Call of Duty is the type of cultural synergy that's become typical of the rapper's career. On Savage Mode II, Academy Award-winner and cinema legend Morgan Freeman emphasized the album's sinister atmosphere with his trademark narration. A relationship with the late street- and menswear mogul Virgil Abloh produced a featured role for Savage as Louis Vuitton unveiled its capsule collection in 2021. The "Bank Account" rapper has also led an award-winning philanthropic operation through his foundation, Leading By Example, which seeks to provide financial literacy to underprivileged youth and increase their access to job and personal advancement opportunities. The state of Georgia recognizes December 21 as "21 Savage Day" in acknowledgment of his community support. Savage, a noted fan of the Call of Duty world, is an unlockable and playable character in Call of Duty's Modern Warfare II and Warzone titles, and fans of both COD and Savage have raved about the cultural cross-pollination. Assistance with premiering the rapper's new single is an organic next step in this relationship.

Now a permanent US resident and free to travel internationally, 21 Savage made a triumphant first international performance in Toronto earlier this month, joining Drake on stage at his highly anticipated 'It's All A Blur' tour stop, giving fans a taste of what's to come overseas next month.



Dates below:

21 Savage, UK/EU Tour 2023:

14 November 2023 Paris, France Zenith Paris La Villette

16 November 2023 Dusseldorf, Germany Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

17 November 2023 Zurich, Switzerland THE HALL

19 November 2023 Berlin, Germany Max-Schmeling-Halle

21 November 2023 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

23 November 2023 Manchester, UK Depot Mayfield

24 November 2023 Birmingham, UK Forum

30 November 2023 London, UK The O2

