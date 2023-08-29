Tiesto, BIA and 21 Savage Team For New Song 'BOTH'

(DKC) Tiesto has joined forces with fellow superstars BIA and 21 Savage for the star-studded new summer single, "BOTH," available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. With the combined star power and infectious melodies and lyrics in this track, it's set up to be the new worldwide party anthem.
"As a fan of both 21 Savage and BIA, I'm super excited to have collaborated with them on this one," said Tiesto. "BIA and I had been looking to work together, and after sharing my new track with her and then hearing her verse I instantly knew this would be the one. Before she could cut another verse, 21 Savage hopped on and brought a whole new energy to the project ! I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration for this song!"
BIA and 21 Savage had a similar sentiment. "This was an amazing track to be a part of! I loved working with Tiesto and 21 Savage. The beat is fire and I'm excited for everyone to hear this record," said BIA.
"This is the type of track you get lit in the club to!" said 21 Savage. "Working with Tiesto and BIA was super dope I'm glad I was able to do a verse on this one."
"Both" follows this spring's release of Tiesto's acclaimed seventh studio album, Drive, which was the first album of 2023 to be certified in the US by RIAA. A crowning achievement that celebrates the latest period of Tiesto's career, Drive - which arrived alongside an official album DJ mix - includes such multi-million streaming worldwide hit singles as "The Business" (2x Platinum), "Don't Be Shy" with Karol G (Gold), "The Motto" with Ava Max (Platinum), "Hot In It" with Charli XCX, "10:35" with Tate McRae (Gold), and "All Nighter," all of which have earned a cumulative 4.5B global streams to date.
Tiesto is celebrating Drive with an epic lineup of live dates that includes headline sets, top-billed festival appearances, exclusive residencies, and much more.
TIESTO UPCOMING LIVE DATES
AUGUST
29 - Sant Josep De Sa Talaia, Spain - Ushuaia Ibiza
SEPTEMBER
2 - Las Vegas, NV - Ayu Dayclub
3 - New York, NY - Electric Zoo
3 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage
8 - Linköping, Sweden - Bonfire Festival 2023
9 - Yerevan, Armenia - Velotrack
10 - Limassol, Cyprus - Zante Venue
22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
23 - Chicago, IL - Prysm
23 - Sugar Grove, IL - Liv Golf Chicago
29 - Las Vegas, NV - Zouk Nightclub
30 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles State Historic Park
OCTOBER
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Zouk Nightclub
7 - Avondale, AZ - Goldrush
12 - Itu, Brazil - Tomorrowland Brasil
13 - Lima District, Peru - Estadio Unmsm
14 - Santiago, Chile - Creamfields Chile 2023
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Ayu Dayclub
28 - Cairo, Egypt - Palm Tree Music Festival
NOVEMBER
3 - Las Vegas, NV - Zouk Nightclub
9-12 - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Chasing Sunsets
23 - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
