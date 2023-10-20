Chayce Beckham Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

(BBR) Vocal powerhouse, prolific songwriter and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham made his Grand Ole Opry debut this week (10/18), performing his now RIAA-certified PLATINUM single "23" that's entirely self written and currently Top 20 at radio, along with the tender ballad "Till The Day I Die" to a packed-out audience.

After his performance, Beckham was then surprised on stage with the song's platinum plaque by his mom, Windie Peterson, and manager, Kerri Edwards. "Last night, so many dreams came true because of music," said Beckham. "It's been a long, long road, and I'd like to thank everyone who has been on it with me.

"It's hard not to be emotional when something you have been working so hard at comes to fruition, and the people who got you there can hand you the award for it on the biggest stage in Country music.

"Because of my family, my team, and my fans, I got to step foot into the Circle and sing at the Grand Ole Opry. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

He shared via social media, "Receiving a platinum plaque on the opry stage with my whole family in attendance is probably about the coolest damn thing I can ever say that's happened to me. Mama, Kerri, thank you guys for being a part of that. Never in a million years did I ever think my childhood dreams would come true. Never in a million years did I think I would sell a million records, let alone play the Opry. I've never had any trophies, any awards, if I got a trophy it was for team spirit, and I ain't joking. I have failed so miserably in life so many times, but I wrote a song about it, and it saved me from myself. I know there are thousands of songs you can play when you get in your car, or when you hang out with friends, that being said I want to truly thank you for playing mine. All my love, CB"

