Chayce Beckham Delivers 'Everything I Need' To Country Radio

(BBR) Scoring his career-first #1 earlier this month with his history-making PLATINUM hit single "23," Billboard's April Rookie of the Month Chayce Beckham delivers his next single to country radio with "Everything I Need" via Wheelhouse Records. Impacting radio today, Beckham, a 19 Recordings/BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville artist, earns this week's second-most added accolade, racking in 48 first-week stations. Along with "23," the effervescent, feel-good track is featured on his just-released critically acclaimed debut album, Bad For Me that PopCulture praised as "undoubtedly one of the strongest debut albums for an American Idol alumni" and "already a contender to top year-end lists."

Delivering "the kind of songwriting country music needs more of" (Taste of Country), Beckham is reinforcing Next Big Thing and Artist to Watch predictions from CMT, Amazon Music, MusicRow and more, proving he's "an elite leader in this next gen of country superstars" (All Country News).

Catapulting himself alongside icons Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson, as the fourth winner of American Idol to hit the Billboard Country Airplay Top 10, prior to "23," the last Country Airplay #1 solely written/recorded by a solo artist was Taylor Swift's "Ours" in 2012. Beckham is "showing that stars from the reality TV staple still have the power and popularity to churn out certified smashes" (Forbes).

Currently headlining his own "Bad For Me" Tour, Beckham will join Luke Bryan on his "Mind Of A Country Boy" Tour this summer and Parker McCollum on his "Burn It Down" Tour this fall.

Bad For Me Tracklisting:

1. Devil I've Been (Chayce Beckham, John Pierce, Lindsay Rimes)

2. Addicted And Clean (Chayce Beckham, Emily Landis, Justin Morgan)

3. Waylon In '75 (Jon Randall, Brett James, Parker McCollum, Lee Thomas Miller)

4. Bad For Me (Joe Fox, Randy Montana, Tyler Chambers)

5. Drink You Off My Mind (Chayce Beckham)

6. Everything I Need (Chayce Beckham, John Pierce, Lindsay Rimes)

7. Whiskey Country (Chayce Beckham, John Pierce, Lindsay Rimes)

8. Glitter (Joey Hendricks, Mark Trussell, Natalie Hemby)

9. Smokin' Weed and Drinkin' Whiskey (Chayce Beckham, Andy Albert, Mark Trussell)

10. Something Worth Holding On To (John Pierce, Brandon Kinney, Micah Wilshire)

11. Mama (Chayce Beckham)

12. If I Had A Week (Chayce Beckham, Scooter Carusoe)

13. 23 (Chayce Beckham)*

Produced by Bart Butler

*Produced by Ross Copperman

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/2 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

5/3 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

5/4 - Winchester, VA - Shenandoah Valley Apple Blossom Festival (Discovery Museum)

5/9 - Schenectady, NY - Frog Alley

5/10 - Binghamton, NY - Touch of Texas

5/11 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside

5/16 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station

5/17 - Barco, NC - Morris Farm

5/18 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

5/23 - Bishop, CA - Mule Days

5/24 - Apple Valley, CA - HillTop Tavern and Inn

6/6 - Fargo, ND - Happy Harry's Ribfest @ Fargo Dome

6/9 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre/KYGO

6/14 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater*

6/15 - Orange Beach, Al - The Wharf Amphitheater*

6/18 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

6/21 - Buffalo, NY - Taste of Country (Sahlen Field)

6/27 - Cadott, WI - Country Fest 2024

6/29 - Brainerd, MN - Lakes Jam

7/12 - Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Country Festival

7/18 - Ankeny, IA - The District at Prairie Trail

7/19 - New Berlin, IL - Danenberger Family Vineyards

8/9 - Oro Station, Ontario - Boots and Hearts

8/15 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*

8/16 - Montréal, Québec - Parc Jean-Drapeau/ Lasso Fest

8/17 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

8/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center*

8/24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena*

8/25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

9/13 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center^

9/14 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center^

9/19 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion^

9/20 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park^

9/21 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena^

9/27 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center^

9/28 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena^

10/10 - Washington, DC - Theater at MGM National Harbor^

10/11 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

10/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

10/20 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park

10/24 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center^

10/25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater^

10/26 - Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center^

* with Luke Bryan

^ with Parker McCollum

