Chayce Beckham Streams New Song 'Little Less Lonely'

08-25-2023

(BBR) As announced at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on August 12 during his electric opening set on Luke Bryan's Country On tour, Chayce Beckham today releases "Little Less Lonely" as a thank you to fans, as his star-making single "23" surges toward Top 25 on country radio. Showing off his innate storytelling prowess, with relatable lyrics and a pulsing beat, the heart-thumping new song depicts a chance encounter between two forlorn people, who want to forget their worries for a night of fun and a little tequila.

Named by Music Row as the "Next Big Thing," Billboard praised his opening set for Bryan: "Beckham translates television, viral success to the stage...a former American Idol winner and a polished entertainer and vocalist further bolstered his career surge thanks to his viral hit '23.' His 30-minute opening set at Bridgestone was a potent testament to the road-tested stage presence he's forged in the two years since his Idol triumph."

Beckham also just released the riveting official music video for his massive hit "23." Having become an anthemic staple in his live shows, "23" has racked up over 312 million streams, is RIAA-certified GOLD, and has topped numerous viral charts, including #1 on iTunes All-Genre and Country charts. The first to ever win the star-making competition series American Idol with an original song, "23" is a deeply personal depiction of a man's hardships, written during a particularly dark time in Chayce's own life before he auditioned for American Idol.

