Scotty McCreery Celebrates North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Induction With 'Feel Like the Holidays'

(EBM) On the heels of announcing his headlining Cab in a Solo Tour earlier this month, and his induction last night into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery is getting into the spirit of the holiday season with the release of a new, original track, "Feel Like the Holidays" available today.

"I love Christmas and Christmas music, so I'm thrilled to release 'Feel Like the Holidays' today," said McCreery. "It's got such a classic Christmas song vibe and puts you right in the mood for the holiday season. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

Written by Frank Rogers, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick and Jeremy Bussey and produced by Rogers along with Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis, the new Christmas music follows the release of McCreery's latest single, "Cab in a Solo" which garnered him the most first-week adds at country radio (120) of his career and is moving quickly up the charts.

McCreery was also one of six inductees in the 2023 class of artists enshrined in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame during the annual induction ceremony last night. The induction ceremony took place at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center in Mooresville, N.C. where McCreery gave an acoustic performance of his hits "Five More Minutes," "This is It," "Damn Strait," and his current song "Cab in a Solo." Other artists honored this year included Loudon Wainwright III, George Beverly Shea, Betty Davis, Bill "Fatback" Curtis and Fetchin Bones. McCreery joins past honorees in the Hall including Eric Church, John Coltrane, Fantasia, Andy Griffith, Ronnie Milsap, Thelonious Monk, Earl Scruggs, Nina Simone, James Taylor, Randy Travis and many more.

"If you know me, you know how much I love my home state of North Carolina," said McCreery. "There are so many great musical talents from all genres that have come from our state, and I am honored to be inducted alongside them in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. I have so many musical heroes already in this Hall. This is very special to me and an honor I will always treasure."

Having spent almost half his life in the spotlight, the North Carolina native continues to push himself creatively as well as personally. He has launched the next chapter in his career with his 2024 headlining "Cab in a Solo Tour." McCreery will be joined by Anne Wilson as direct support as well as Greylan James and Noah Hicks on select dates. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick-off at Hobart Arena in Troy, OH on Jan. 26, 2024, and trek across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and more.

