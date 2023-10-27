Nle Choppa Goes Back To His Roots On Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0

Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0 cover art

(Warner Records) Memphis-bred rap phenom NLE Choppa re-ups, recharges, and reignites his recent opus Cottonwood 2 with Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0 out now via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. He adds nine brand new tracks to the record, offering the definitive vision of this body of work.

Deluxe 2.0 begins in epic fashion with "Message from Weezy" [feat. Lil Wayne]. A lighter flickers and Weezy exhales and speaks, "Homie had to say nothing to me, I knew he was real. I knew he was genuine." Meanwhile, Choppa unloads on the single "We See You." He delivers an airtight verbal flurry over a chopped sample of "Funkytown" by Lipps Inc. Elsewhere, he locks into a lyrical crossfire with BigXThaPlug on "Pistol Paccin," and he stomps all over the beat of "Good Day." The soulful closer "Auntie Living Room" allows him to reflect and speak from the heart. Intensity seeps out of his verses, while the vocal sample booms, "Children are crying, people are dying." It ends the project on a powerful, provocative, and poetic note. Stream it here.

Deluxe 2.0 lands on the heels of "College Girls." It has already amassed 4.4 million streams and counting. He pulled up on Billboard for a candid interview. Simultaneously, Rap Radar applauded how "The Memphis rapper highlights both the hard work college girls put in and their shenanigans."

NLE Choppa ignited the stage at the MTV VMA Pre-Show. Meanwhile, his banger "It's Getting Hot" continues to put up staggering numbers as one of his biggest anthems yet. He notably reimagined the Nelly classic "Hot In Herre" and raised the temperature for summer. Upon arrival, it ruled TikTok as the #1 sound on the app and inspired north of 200K "creates" thus far. UPROXX raved, "NLE Choppa has the summer on lock."

Hit single "Ain't Gonna Answer" ft. Lil Wayne reached #1 at Urban Radio, clocking over 52.7 million streams. He recently paid tribute to Wayne by performing "A Milli" at the 2023 BMI Awards. At the same time, Choppa has fueled one of the hottest smashes of the summer. Shining on a standout from the Fast X Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, he linked up with Kodak Black, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, & Muni Long for the banger "Angel Pt 1." It has already reeled in over 240 million global streams in addition to over 45 million video views.

Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0 Tracklisting:

1. Message from Weezy feat. Lil Wayne2. We See You3. It's Getting Hot4. Pistol Paccin Feat. BigXThaPlug5. Smokin On Them6. Cmon Freestyle7. Good Day8. Flaws Feat. Rob49 and Carey Washington9. Auntie Living Room

NLE Choppa - "We See You" Video

