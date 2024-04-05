NLE Choppa Gets Compiled With Certified

(Warner Records) Memphis rap star NLE Choppa drops Certified, a compilation album of all his RIAA-certified hits. Laced with pummeling yet infectious street raps and hedonistic slaps that the 21-year-old star is known for, it's a victory lap as much as a trip down memory lane. Listen here via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records.

Each song on the compilation earned RIAA-certification. Certified is tangible evidence of NLE Choppa's power - a monument to one of the most reliable hitmakers of his generation. It's a status he owns proudly.

Checking in at 17 tracks, the LP spans the length of Choppa's career, from the platinum-certified "Shotta Flow" to the two-times platinum-certified "Slut Me Out." Raucously free-wheeling, "Shotta Flow" helped propel Choppa to stardom upon its release five years ago. As raunchy as it is rambunctious, 2023's "Slut Me Out" became a staple of DJ sets across the U.S.

Speaking of, "Slut Szn" is coming soon with the release of Choppa's highly-anticipated single "Slut Me Out 2." The new version has already incited massive viral chatter following a video of Choppa performing a portion of the song at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles. The Shade Room, Billboard, Hot New Hip Hop, HipHopDX, and others covered the performance, including his original dance moves. Watch it below.

This April, Choppa kicks off his college tour before he joins the road for A Boogie's 'Better Off Alone' tour, which starts June 14th in Michigan and finishes at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 24th. He's known for his high-energy shows and unbelievable fan engagement experiences. Expect a run-through of all his certified hits and special surprise moments in each city. Full tour dates are listed below.

Born and raised in Memphis, Choppa is a spitter who's as dexterous as he is energetic. Since emerging in 2018, he's taken over with projects like Narco Choppa, Top Shotta, Cottonwood, and Cottonwood 2, leveling up the range of his songwriting - and his own personal message of transformation - while he's at it.

See the tracklist below:

NLE Choppa's Certified Compilation Album:

Do It Again (GOLD) - 'COTTONWOOD 2'

Slut Me Out (2x PLATINUM)

It's Getting Hot (GOLD - not yet certified)

Picture Me Grapin (GOLD) - 'FROM DARK TO LIGHT'

Narrow Road (PLATINUM) - 'TOP SHOTTA'

Walk Em Down (3x PLATINUM)

Camelot (4x PLATINUM)

Shotta Flow 3 (PLATINUM)

Shotta Flow 5 (PLATINUM)

Shotta Flow (3x PLATINUM) - 'COTTONWOOD'

Shotta Flow ft. Blueface [remix] (2x PLATINUM)

Final Warning (PLATINUM) - 'ME VS. ME'

Jumpin (GOLD)

Shotta Flow 2 (PLATINUM) - no album

Famous Hoes (PLATINUM) - no album

Capo (PLATINUM) - no album

Free Youngboy (GOLD) - no album

Tour Dates:

4/3 University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH)

4/12 Bowdoin College (Brunswick, ME)

4/13 Mullen Arena (Meadville, PA)

4/19 Lund Athletic Center (St Peter, MN)

4/20 Syracuse University (Syracuse, NY)

4/21 El Paso Downtown Block Party (El Paso, TX)

4/26 Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Virginia Beach, VA)

4/27 End of Semester Fest (Columbia, SC)

4/28 The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Champaign, IL)

5/10 Piere's Enter. Center (Fort Wayne, IN)

5/11 University of Chicago (Chicago, IL)

5/12 The Forge (Joliet, IL)

5/17 Hangout Festival (Gulf Shores, AL)

6/14 Tour Stop with A Boogie @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ( Clarkston, MI)

6/15 Tour Stop with A Boogie @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (Tinley Park, IL)

6/18 Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Morrison, CO)

6/20 Tour Stop with A Boogie @ TD Garden (Boston, MA)

6/22 Tour Stop with A Boogie @ Xfinity Theatre (Hartford, CT)

6/24 Tour Stop with A Boogie @ Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

