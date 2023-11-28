Jason Aldean Extends Highway Desperado Tour Into 2024

(BBR) Jason Aldean announced that after 40+ sold out headlining shows in 2023, he'll be hitting the road again in 2024, extending his Highway Desperado Tour starting May 18th at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour extension will be making stops across the U.S. in Savannah, Philadelphia, Greenville and more before wrapping in his original hometown of Macon, GA at the new Macon Amphitheater on October 5th.

The tour features special guests Hailey Whitters and Lauren Alaina in select cities as well as Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver across all dates. As previously announced, Aldean will also headline several festivals and co-headline the 2024 Rock the Country festival tour in addition to the newly added 2024 Highway Desperado Tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, December 1 at 10am local time at JasonAldean.com, with select markets on sale at a later date. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Jason Aldean, VIP gift item & more.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO 2024 TOUR DATES:

5/18/24 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino and Resort*

7/11/24 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview&

7/12/24 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater& -ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

7/13/24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center - ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

7/25/24 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena^

7/26/24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

8/1/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/2/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^ -ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

8/3/24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

8/8/24 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center^

8/10/24 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^

8/16/24 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

8/17/24 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/24/24 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion&

8/25/24 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion&

8/29/24 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

8/30/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live&

9/5/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater&

9/6/24 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater&

9/7/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre&

9/12/24 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort*

9/20/24 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center*

9/21/24 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center*

10/5/24 - Macon, GA - Macon Amphitheater&

*Not A Live Nation Date

& with Hailey Whitters

^ with Lauren Alaina

