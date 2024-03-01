Drake Milligan Announces First-Ever UK Headline Tour and Scandinavian Shows

(BBR) Breakout Country star and actor, Drake Milligan has announced his return to the UK & Europe for a run of headlining shows and festival appearances this summer, following his upcoming appearances at C2C Festival. Milligan will also be returning to the United States for a string of headlining shows and as support for Cody Johnson on his "The Leather Tour."

This news follows on the heels of his recently released and critically acclaimed EP, Jukebox Songs. A nostalgic and one-of-a-kind record rooted in timelessness, Jukebox Songs features the Texas native's "Don't Leave Me Loving You" and "I Got A Problem."

In conjunction with the EP, Milligan also released a short film titled Drake Milligan - Girl Problems. Most recently, Milligan appeared on the finale of NBC's America's Got Talent: Fantasy League to perform his brand-new song, "What I Couldn't Forget." Watch below and see the upcoming tour dates:

Full tour dates below - tickets for all shows are on sale now:

March 2 - Berlin, DE - C2C Berlin

March 3 - Rotterdam, NL - C2C Rotterdam

March 5 - Zurich, CH - Mascotte

March 8 - Belfast, UK - C2C UK

March 9 - Glasgow, UK - C2C UK

March 10 - London, UK - C2C UK

March 10 - London, UK - C2C UK Afterparty

March 14 - Ipswich, AU - CMC Rocks - Tailgate Stage

March 16 - Ipswich, AU - CMC Rocks - Stampede Stage

March 21 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside

March 22 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center*

March 23 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena*

April 5 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joes

April 6 - Greenville, SC - Blind Horse Saloon

April 11 - Gainesville, GA - Boot Barn Hall

April 12 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena*

April 13 - Memphis, TN - Fedex Forum*

April 19 - Royse City, TX - Southern Junction

April 20 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn

April 25 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena*

April 26 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena*

April 27 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome*

May 1 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

May 3 - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Beach

May 12 - Conroe, TX - Bis As Texas Festival

May 17 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena*

May 18 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Dome*

May 31 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Arena*

July 3 - La Crosse, WI - Riverfest

July 7 - Calgary, AB - Ranchman's Cookhouse & Dancehall

July 11 - Fort Laramie, OH - Country Concert

July 12 - Bloomington, IN - The Bluebird

July 19 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

July 20 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

July 22 - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's

July 24 - Stockholm, SE - Grona Lund

July 25 - Helsinki, FI - On The Rocks

July 27 - Seljord, NO - COUNTRYFESTIVALEN

*Support on Cody Johnson's "The Leather Tour"

Related Stories

News > Drake Milligan