Jo Dee Messina Honors Trisha Yearwood at Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

(117) Tune in this Saturday night (March 2nd) for the ninth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, honoring the remarkable career of country music icon Trisha Yearwood.

Catch Jo Dee Messina singing Yearwood's 1991 chart-topping hit "She's in Love with the Boy," alongside tributes from Don Henley, Ronnie Dunn, Brothers Osborne and Brandy Clark.

The broadcast premieres Saturday, March 2 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on PBS (check local listings). The special will be available to music fans everywhere to stream online beginning Sunday, March 3 at 10 am ET at pbs.org/austincitylimits.

Related Stories

Don Henley To Induct Trisha Yearwood In ACL Hall Of Fame

Loretta Lynn Recruits Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, More For Hometown Rising Benefit

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Scotty McCreery Livestreams Announced

News > Trisha Yearwood