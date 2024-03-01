Jo Dee Messina Honors Trisha Yearwood at Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

(117) Tune in this Saturday night (March 2nd) for the ninth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, honoring the remarkable career of country music icon Trisha Yearwood.
Catch Jo Dee Messina singing Yearwood's 1991 chart-topping hit "She's in Love with the Boy," alongside tributes from Don Henley, Ronnie Dunn, Brothers Osborne and Brandy Clark.
The broadcast premieres Saturday, March 2 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on PBS (check local listings). The special will be available to music fans everywhere to stream online beginning Sunday, March 3 at 10 am ET at pbs.org/austincitylimits.
Don Henley To Induct Trisha Yearwood In ACL Hall Of Fame
Loretta Lynn Recruits Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, More For Hometown Rising Benefit
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Scotty McCreery Livestreams Announced
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'- Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album- Judas Priest- more
Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert- Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, MO's True/False Film Fest
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Overcompensate' Video
Burning Witches Share Video For Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic 'Shot In The Dark'
Foghat Reveal 'Slow Ride' Video From New Live Package
Rhapsody Of Fire 'Challenge The Wind' With New Video
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'
Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album and More
Judas Priest Announce Global 'Invincible Shield' Listening Party
Born of Osiris Stream 'A Mind Short Circuiting' Visualizer