.

Jo Dee Messina Honors Trisha Yearwood at Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

03-01-2024
Jo Dee Messina Honors Trisha Yearwood at Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

(117) Tune in this Saturday night (March 2nd) for the ninth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, honoring the remarkable career of country music icon Trisha Yearwood.

Catch Jo Dee Messina singing Yearwood's 1991 chart-topping hit "She's in Love with the Boy," alongside tributes from Don Henley, Ronnie Dunn, Brothers Osborne and Brandy Clark.

The broadcast premieres Saturday, March 2 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on PBS (check local listings). The special will be available to music fans everywhere to stream online beginning Sunday, March 3 at 10 am ET at pbs.org/austincitylimits.

Related Stories
Jo Dee Messina Honors Trisha Yearwood at Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

Don Henley To Induct Trisha Yearwood In ACL Hall Of Fame

Loretta Lynn Recruits Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, More For Hometown Rising Benefit

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Scotty McCreery Livestreams Announced

News > Trisha Yearwood

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'- Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album- Judas Priest- more

Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert- Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, MO's True/False Film Fest

Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024

Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia

Latest News

Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Overcompensate' Video

Burning Witches Share Video For Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic 'Shot In The Dark'

Foghat Reveal 'Slow Ride' Video From New Live Package

Rhapsody Of Fire 'Challenge The Wind' With New Video

Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'

Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album and More

Judas Priest Announce Global 'Invincible Shield' Listening Party

Born of Osiris Stream 'A Mind Short Circuiting' Visualizer