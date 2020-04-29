Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Scotty McCreery Livestreams Announced

Country music fans will be treated to some special livestreamed entertainment this weekend from Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Scotty McCreery.
Scotty McCreery had this to say, "Hey y'all. I'll be on "Circle Sessions" this Saturday (May 2) with host and my friend Bill Cody on the Circle All Access Facebook page at 7:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM CT.
"Then, stay tuned and watch Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood live on the Grand Ole Opry immediately after at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT. After the Opry, stay tuned and catch a special episode of Dolly Parton Week: Backstage at the Opry at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT after the Opry." The stream will be available here.
