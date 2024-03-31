Fletcher Shares Official Video For New Single 'Pretending'

(Capitol Music Group) FLETCHER premieres the official video for her new single "Pretending," , directed by Carissa Gallo, from her new album In Search Of The Antidote out now.

A shining example of the album's layered emotionality, "Pretending" channels intense longing, bittersweet frustration, and absolute surrender all in the very same breath. Inspired by early 2000s pop rock icons like Avril Lavigne, Michelle Branch and Kelly Clarkson, the single spotlights her powerful vocal performance over gorgeously jagged guitar tones. FLETCHER's voice slips from tender to soulful as she speaks to the exquisite ache in attempting to hide your feelings from the one you desire.

"I don't know if it's because I'm a Pisces, but I can meet a beautiful person in a coffee shop and suddenly start asking myself, 'What would my life look like with you?'" says FLETCHER. "'Pretending' is about having that person at the back of your mind who makes you keep wondering, 'Is it going to be us that end up together one day?'"

In Search Of The Antidote - the second full-length from the acclaimed singer/songwriter brings FLETCHER's guitar-driven pop and captivating voice to songs exploring impulse, ego, identity, and self-realization. Made in collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer/songwriter Jennifer Decilveo and with hitmakers like Aldae, Jon Bellion, Julia Michaels, Monsters & Strangerz, and Michael Pollack, In Search Of The Antidote has already earned praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, who hailed it as "full of raw emotion." In a recent feature Rolling Stone also declared that "FLETCHER had established herself as one of pop's most versatile stars. She can pen a heartbreak ballad or craft a raucous dance hit and have tens of thousands sing the words back at her."

Along with "Pretending," In Search Of The Antidote includes FLETCHER's previously released singles "Eras Of Us" (named a "Song You Need To Know" by Rolling Stone and featured on Billboard's "10 Cool Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week"), "Lead Me On" (featured as the cover of New Music Daily on Apple Music), and "Doing Better" (an explosively fun track Apple Music's Zane Lowe deemed his favorite from the album").

