David Guetta Recruits OneRepublic For 'I Don't Wanna Wait'

(Warner Records) David Guetta has released his new single "I Don't Wanna Wait" alongside Grammy-nominated OneRepublic. Guetta returned to Ultra Miami on March 23rd and surprised fans with a performance of the song alongside 3x Grammy award-winning songwriter/producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

"I Don't Wanna Wait" is poised to be another runaway success for the French mastermind, who crafts a euphoric chorus interpolating an infectious melody, while Tedder's unmistakable vocals provide the poignant verses.

With a string of singles and collabs already under his belt, 2024 sees David Guetta picking up where he left off last year. 2023 included "Baby Don't Hurt Me" with pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, which has earned over 700 million streams as the follow-up to Spotify Global #1 and streaming monster "I'm Good (Blue)" with Bebe Rexha, which garnered 2.7 billion global streams, charted at #1 on the official charts across 11 markets, and peaked at #1 on the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts. Both songs earned Grammy nominations for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, bringing him to 11 total career nominations.

