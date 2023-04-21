David Guetta & Hypaton Collab On Remix Of La Bouche's 'Be My Lover (2023 Mix)

Single art

(Arista) David Guetta's cutting-edge Future Rave sound returns on his new remix of La Bouche's '90s classic 'Be My Lover (2023 Mix)' in collaboration with up-and-coming producer Hypaton, out today via Arista Records.

Guetta is fresh off of a legendary run, including new smash hit 'Baby Don't Hurt Me', featuring pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, and streaming monster 'I'm Good (Blue)', which hit #1 on the UK Singles chart as well as in 15 other territories including Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and Finland.

'Be My Lover (2023 Mix)' sees the French mastermind sharing remix duties with young viral sensation Hypaton, revamping La Bouche's 1995 original with the dark yet electrifying blend of techno and progressive house that is David Guetta's own Future Rave sound. Since being coined by Guetta and his partner-in-crime Morten Breum, Future Rave's futuristic mix of underground sounds with festival-sized energy has become a genre unto itself, as proved by the pair's huge 2022 'Future Rave' tour, which included a Hï Ibiza residency and an appearance at EDC, as well as November's acclaimed Future Rave EP Episode 2. Stream the track here.

Young production phenomenon Hypaton has picked up the Future Rave mantle, going viral with his ingenious revamps of '90s classics. Though he's been producing EDM and trance since 2014, it was in 2022 that Hypaton became an Instagram reel sensation with his clever reworks, earning the attention of the mastermind behind the genre, David Guetta. His music continues to go viral, amassing over 50 million views and counting and being shared over 100,000 times by accounts for the world's biggest football teams, news agencies, celebrities and everything in between. Armed with a plethora of new, original, cutting-edge music for 2023, Hypaton's rise to stardom looks certain to be nothing short of meteoric.

Fast approaching 40 billion global streams in addition to this year's 'Producer of the Year' win at the BRITs and DJ Mag's #2 DJ, David Guetta has skyrocketed to #9 most streamed artist on Spotify globally, selling over 50 million records worldwide. In his career he has reached top position across I-Tunes charts over 113 countries and achieving over 25 million Spotify followers worldwide. His previous single 'I'm Good (Blue)' hit #1 on the UK Singles chart, #1 on Global Spotify, #1 on Spotify UK, #1 on Apple UK, #1 on Amazon Music UK, #2 on UK Shazam, #3 on Global Shazam, as well as #1 in 15 territories including Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and Finland.

Last month the international icon won the 'Dance Song of The Year' award for his latest smash 'I'm Good' at the IHeartRadio Music Awards, where he was also previously named 'Dance Act of the Year'. He also recently received awards for 'DJ of the Year' at the NRJ Music Awards, Producer of the Year at the Brits and #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, continuing to cement his status at the very top of the DJ pile.

An electrifying Future Rave rework of a 90s classic, 'Be My Lover (2023 Mix)' shows David Guetta at the peak of his powers - and at the cutting edge of house music.

