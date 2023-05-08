David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray Release 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' Video

(Warner) The official music video for David Guetta's latest global smash hit "Baby Don't Hurt Me" with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray has premiered online.
The trio spends a carefree night out at an underground club, posing the question "What is love?". When met with rejection, all you can do is dance it off and get lost in the whirlwind of the night. Watch it below:
David Guetta & Hypaton Collab On Remix Of La Bouche's 'Be My Lover (2023 Mix)
David Guetta Recruits Anne-Marie and Coi Leray For 'Baby Don't Hurt Me'
Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more
Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more
Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'
Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary
Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band
Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video
Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release
The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version
Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video