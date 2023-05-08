David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray Release 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' Video

Video still

(Warner) The official music video for David Guetta's latest global smash hit "Baby Don't Hurt Me" with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray has premiered online.

The trio spends a carefree night out at an underground club, posing the question "What is love?". When met with rejection, all you can do is dance it off and get lost in the whirlwind of the night. Watch it below:

