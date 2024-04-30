Watch David Malloy's Brand New 'Mason's Wallet' Video

(SRO) Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame 2022 inductee David Malloy, today (April 30) shares "Mason's Wallet," the third single and video from his debut album MIRROR, released Friday, April 26 via Nashville-based indie label Creative People with distribution by CmfShft. The album is a moving journal of Malloy's life, his love and loss.

The artistic triumph of "Mason's Wallet," and its compelling and beautifully shot video, is how MALLOY makes the personal "universal." It reminds all of us about how those we've lost can live on in our hearts and minds. The video was directed and edited by Andrew Rozario, with cinematographer, Mike Stryker for Casting Life Films, and Ian Buchanan, created visual effects for Ian B. Designs.

"Writing 'Mason's Wallet' was the start of the body of work that has become this album, says MALLOY, relating the story leading up to his writing this song about the loss of his son. "My stepbrother's friend is a very successful spirit medium in Tucson Az. We were all having dinner one-night, pre-Covid. My father, Jim Malloy, had just passed away a few months prior and she kept saying she wanted to do a free reading for me, and my father was asking her to do this. My dad had been my mentor and best pal my whole life, so I was not surprised that he would ask for this if you believe in afterlife connections. I never get readings of any kind because I don't want someone's words about me or my future to be planted in my head, but this one time I caved in and said 'OK.' He continues, 'During this session with this medium, she said, 'your son wants to talk to you and wants to know why you've stopped writing songs, and if you would start back writing that he wants to help you.'

"Flash forward three years post-Covid, my wife Kathy and I decided to move out of downtown and live by a golf course. I've been playing golf since the age of 10. I had heard that the artist Luke Bryan was also a member of the course, and I didn't know much about him, so I decided to watch a three-part documentary about his life. I did not know that he had gone through the loss of his brother and shortly after that, he lost his sister. They were all very close and of course this hit Luke extremely hard. Watching him speak about this, I found closure after 18 years of inwardly grieving over the loss of my own son, Mason. 'I put Mason's wallet in my right front pocket 18 years ago.' These words are the opening line of the song 'Mason's Wallet.' I've listed Mason as my co-writer on the song and he's been with me in spirit throughout this project. I felt I was driven/pushed to write and create this music. God bless you Mason David Malloy."

MIRROR is producer and hit songwriter DAVID MALLOY's debut endeavor as a recording artist. "Something in my spirit was driving me to write these songs and record them." Malloy continues, "So why now? Answer is, I wasn't ready. Sounds ridiculous looking at my track record through the years, but that's how I've felt, like I was a late bloomer. God isn't done with me, there's still more for me to do. I've survived kidney cancer, the downtown Nashville Christmas bombing and the worst.... the soul-crushing loss of my only son, Mason. Now here I am with 14 new self-penned songs and an album, except for the lyrics of the second verse of an older song called "Vital Signs" that Kris Burgenes co-wrote. The album's first single and official music video "I Play Gimme Shelter" was released January 11.

