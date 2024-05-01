Home Free Team With Don McLean for Reimagined 'Vincent'

(2911) Country's only all-vocal band, Home Free, teams with an all-American legend, offering a masterful new take on the Don McLean classic, "Vincent." Singing alongside McLean for a tribute to artistic struggle and misunderstood genius, the 1971 folk-rock favorite was written by the Grammy-winning icon and member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, originally appearing on McLean's seminal album, American Pie. But Home Free remake the track in their signature harmony blend, adding a rich sonic texture to match the song's inspiration.

An official music video is also out now and features McLean, as the collaborators pay homage to impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh and world-famous artwork like The Starry Night.

Tim Foust comments, "There is a case to be made for "Vincent" being the best-written song of all time. Musically AND lyrically, it just doesn't get any better. What an unbelievable honor to share the microphone with Don McLean on his masterpiece. And the fact that this is our second collaboration with him is surreal beyond words."

Signaling mutual admiration, Home Free is featured on the title track of McLean's upcoming new album, American Boys - a harmony-filled send-up to the artists who invented rock 'n' roll and inspired McLean's career. The album will be released on May 17, and McLean started his 50th Anniversary Starry Starry Night Tour earlier this month.

On Monday night (4/22), Home Free were featured in "Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline," a live-to-tape concert event at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Opening remarks were made by the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, with special appearances by everyone from Wynonna Judd to Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Kristin Chenoweth, Natalie Grant, Rita Wilson, Mickey Guyton, Beverly D'Angelo, Ashley McBryde and many more. The band delivered a stirring rendition of Patsy's "Seven Lonely Days," bringing the sold-out Ryman Auditorium to its feet for a standing ovation in the show's first half. The band returned to the stage in the show's second half to join Rita Wilson for her performance of "She's Got You," earning her praise for their "gorgeous harmonies."

Meanwhile, Home Free released their Crazy(er) Life album in March, helping celebrate 10 years since their breakout as a band. Re-imagining popular songs from the career-defining early days when they first arrived in the national spotlight, the album nods to the hit album debut Crazy Life (Columbia Records), which was released in 2014 after Home Free won NBC's The Sing Off.

The band is currently on tour, with shows across the U.S. scheduled through the fall - including an appearance at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 8.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Lance Curtis' Land Of The Free

Light In The Attic & Friends at Home Concert To Stream Online

News > Home Free