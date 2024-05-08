Lorrie Morgan Returning With First New Album In Seven Years

(2911) Grammy-nominated, CMA Award-winning Grand Ole Opry member Lorrie Morgan is back - delivering her first new studio effort in seven years - with 'Dead Girl Walking' (Cleopatra Records). The album, a testament to Morgan's resilience and dedication, is now available for pre-save and physical pre-order. It will be released on June 28, 2024, and the title track is available now everywhere music is found. (stream below)

Dead Girl Walking is sure to be yet another collection showcasing the rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to brightest humor, that is the hallmark of Morgan's range.

"This album is very special to me," shares Morgan. "Sadly, it turned out to be the final producing credit by my longtime friend and collaborator, Richard Landis, who passed just before its completion. Dead Girl Walking ties together a career journey from the top 10 album, 'War Paint,' that Richard produced to this new album. Richard also co-wrote the Billboard-charting single "If You Come Back From Heaven." Also in 1994, Landis was one of 14 producers to receive a CMA Album of the Year award for 'Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles,' and produced me on the last track on the album, my cover of "The Sad Cafe." Richard's brilliant, creative touch is all over this new album, and I'm eager to share every song. I miss my friend and honor him with this collection."

Morgan turned tragedy into triumph, completing the project and fulfilling Landis' vision for the album.

"Where I am in my life right now, I'm not afraid to express what I feel," Morgan continues. "I'm not afraid to express my views on anything, especially on being a woman and my experiences in this business and in life."

"I didn't want to just do another album. I want it to be something that really moves me. When I listened to songs for the project, I'd think, 'No, not that one. I'm not going to be able to sing that one because I'm not going to be able to feel it.' It is very important to me that this album reflects the truths that I am feeling today."

