Lorrie Morgan Returning With First New Album In Seven Years

(2911) Grammy-nominated, CMA Award-winning Grand Ole Opry member Lorrie Morgan is back - delivering her first new studio effort in seven years - with 'Dead Girl Walking' (Cleopatra Records). The album, a testament to Morgan's resilience and dedication, is now available for pre-save and physical pre-order. It will be released on June 28, 2024, and the title track is available now everywhere music is found. (stream below)
Dead Girl Walking is sure to be yet another collection showcasing the rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to brightest humor, that is the hallmark of Morgan's range.
"This album is very special to me," shares Morgan. "Sadly, it turned out to be the final producing credit by my longtime friend and collaborator, Richard Landis, who passed just before its completion. Dead Girl Walking ties together a career journey from the top 10 album, 'War Paint,' that Richard produced to this new album. Richard also co-wrote the Billboard-charting single "If You Come Back From Heaven." Also in 1994, Landis was one of 14 producers to receive a CMA Album of the Year award for 'Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles,' and produced me on the last track on the album, my cover of "The Sad Cafe." Richard's brilliant, creative touch is all over this new album, and I'm eager to share every song. I miss my friend and honor him with this collection."
Morgan turned tragedy into triumph, completing the project and fulfilling Landis' vision for the album.
"Where I am in my life right now, I'm not afraid to express what I feel," Morgan continues. "I'm not afraid to express my views on anything, especially on being a woman and my experiences in this business and in life."
"I didn't want to just do another album. I want it to be something that really moves me. When I listened to songs for the project, I'd think, 'No, not that one. I'm not going to be able to sing that one because I'm not going to be able to feel it.' It is very important to me that this album reflects the truths that I am feeling today."
Dale Watson And Lorrie Morgan Cover Waylon Jennings Classic
AC/DC Reveal 2nd Batch Of 50th Anniversary Reissues- Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs- more
Sammy Hagar, Bret Michaels, Alice Cooper Lead A&E's New Rock Biography Episodes- 200,000 Fans Expected At Welcome To Rockville- more
Reba McEntire Streams New Single 'I Can't'- Miranda Lambert Gets Signature Epiphone Bluebird Studio - Artists Added ACM Awards- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
AC/DC Reveal 2nd Batch Of 50th Anniversary Reissues
Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs
Motley Crue Share Video From Secret Intimate Show
Prince's Cloud 3 Guitar Highlights Julien's Auctions Music Icons
Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce New Album 'TRUE'
Kittie Announce 'Fire' Album With 'Vultures' Video
KING 810 Reveal First Episode Of 'Under The Black Rainbow' Episodic Film Series
Big Head Todd And Ben Harper Lead Blues from the Top Music Festival Lineup