Dale Watson And Lorrie Morgan Cover Waylon Jennings Classic

Dale Watson has shared his brand new duet with Lorrie Morgan, which is their cover of the Waylon Jennings 1978 classic "I've Always Been Crazy".

Producer Danny B. Harvey had this to say about the duet, "As if producing and playing guitar on Dale Watson's new album wasn't enough of an honor and a privilege, the added bonus of getting to produce the legendary Lorrie Morgan on the same track, is historic.

"Add Johnny Cash & Gram Parson's pianist Earl Poole Ball to the mix and I have to pinch myself to make sure I'm awake. This track will blow your mind, and I'm sure Waylon is looking on and very proud of what we've done with his song."

The song comes from the outlaw country veteran's forthcoming album "Jukebox Fury", where he covers some of his favorite artists and peers including Bob Seger's "Turn The Page," Willie Nelson's "Always On My Mind," and Kenny Rogers "The Gambler."

The album is set to be released on April 22nd in multiple formats including a limited edition Gold vinyl, and features guest appearances from Stax legend Steve Cropper, Swiss rockabilly shakers The Hillbilly Moon Explosion, Linda Gail Lewis and others. Stream "I've Always Been Crazy" and see the tracklisting below:

1. Turn The Page

2. Sundown

3. Always On My Mind feat. Linda Gail Lewis

4. Polk Salad Annie

5. For What It's Worth

6. Treat Her Right feat. Steve Cropper

7. I've Always Been Crazy feat. Lorrie Morgan

8. Have You Ever Seen The Rain?

9. Bluer Than Blue

10. The Gambler

11. A Horse With No Name

12. Act Naturally feat. The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

