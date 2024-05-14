Wynonna Judd Announces Second Leg Of Back To WY Tour

(TPR) Country music icon, Wynonna Judd, is thrilled to announce the expansion of her highly anticipated Back to Wy Tour with over a dozen additional dates scheduled for this September, in response to fan enthusiasm and demand.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour features Wynonna performing the timeless melodies from her acclaimed debut solo albums, Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993), presented in a track-by-track journey from start to finish. The show also features an intimate acoustic set, treating audiences to a broken down performance of her chart-topping hits alongside beloved classics from The Judds.

Wynonna exclaimed, "The fans have turned the Back To Wy Tour into something far greater than I ever imagined! This tour isn't JUST about the songs; it's about our shared experiences, the memories we create together in each city, each venue, each moment. It's about returning to the roots of where it all began for me as a solo artist and celebrating the nostalgic feeling of what we were doing when these 2 albums entered our lives... whether that was 1992 or 2022.

I can't wait to see your smiling faces, to feel your energy, and to create new memories surrounding these songs that will last us the rest of our lives! Thank you for being the heartbeat of this tour, for allowing us a second chance to connect with you over these 2 albums, and for making every moment on stage feel like coming home...Back To Wy."

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available starting with a Wynonna Judd Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, May 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 17 at 10 AM local time at Wynonna.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, commemorative laminate & concert ticket, and a specially designed Wynonna cocktail set.

BACK TO WY TOUR DATES

*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE | ^PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Fri Sep 06 | Hutchinson, KS | Kansas State Fair*^

Sat Sep 07 | Tulsa, OK | River Spirit Casino*

Sun Sep 08 | Lubbock, TX | Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall

Wed Sep 11 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak Center

Fri Sep 13 | Casper, WY | Ford Wyoming Center

Sat Sep 14 | Billings, MT | Alberta Bair Theater for the Performing Arts*

Wed Sep 18 | Boise, ID | Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Sep 20 | Woodinville, WA | Chateau Ste Michelle Winery^

Sat Sep 21 | Airway Heights, WA | BECU Live at Northern Quest

Tue Sep 24 | Idaho Falls, ID | Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center

Wed Sep 25 | Sandy, UT | Sandy Amphitheater

Fri Sep 27 | Saratoga, CA | Mountain Winery *^

Sat Sep 28 | Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sun Sep 29 | Porterville, CA | Eagle Mountain Casino*

Wed Oct 02 | El Cajon, CA | The Magnolia

Fri Oct 04 | Los Angeles, CA | Walt Disney Concert Hall*^

Sat Oct 05 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

