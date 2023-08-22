Wynonna Judd Announces Back To Wy Tour

(TPR) Wynonna Judd has announced her upcoming theatre tour, Back To Wy. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature the songs off Wynonna's first two solo albums - Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993), performed track by track, front to back, followed by a finale of her other hits along with The Judds classics. The 15-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, October 26 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN making stops across the U.S. in San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville and more before wrapping up in Knoxville at Tennessee Theatre on Friday, December 1.
With vast critical acclaim including high endorsement as "the voice of her generation" by Rolling Stone, Wynonna, selling over five-million units, became the highest-selling debut album by a female artist at the time. Wynonna earned 3 consecutive #1 hits with "She Is His Only Need," "I Saw The Light," and "No One Else On Earth." A musical force like none other before her, Wynonna followed her wildly successful debut with the multi-platinum disc, Tell Me Why, which produced several hit singles including "Tell Me Why," "Is It Over Yet," "Rock Bottom," and "Girls With Guitars."
"Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me. Deep diving into my first two solo albums, "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why," track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I'm flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see "herstory" repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues..." -Wynonna Judd
October 26, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
October 27, 2023 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
October 28, 2023 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino*
November 2, 2023 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
November 3, 2023 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino*
November 4, 2023 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theater
November 9, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*
November 11, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
November 12, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theatre
November 17, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre
November 18, 2023 - Bossier City, LA - Margaritaville Casino*
November 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
November 25, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
November 30, 2023 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
December 1, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
*Not A Live Nation Date
The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards
Wynonna Judd Reveals Special Guests For The Judds: The Final Tour
The Judds: The Final Tour Expanded With 2023 Dates
Wynonna Judd Recruits All Star Guests For The Judds The Final Tour
Guns N' Roses Rock Live Debut On New Single 'Perhaps'- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Inks New Record Deal- more
Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover- Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque- more
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Cover The Judds' 'Love Is Alive'- Scotty McCreery Streams New Single 'Cab In A Solo'- more
Maia Sharp - Reckless Thoughts
Caught In The Act: Ghost and Amon Amarth Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Metallica Through The Never in 3D Screening At The Academy Museum
Heart's Ann Wilson Leads Women Who Rock Concert Lineup
Eddie Vedder Announces Two Solo Concerts in Seattle
We Came As Romans Announce Darkbloom II Tour
Ringo Starr Announces 'Rewind Forward' EP
In This Moment Deliver 'GODMODE' Video
Ringworm Release 'House Of Flies' Video As New Album Arrives
Moon Coven Stream 'Sun King' Album In Full Ahead Of Release