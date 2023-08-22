Wynonna Judd Announces Back To Wy Tour

(TPR) Wynonna Judd has announced her upcoming theatre tour, Back To Wy. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature the songs off Wynonna's first two solo albums - Wynonna (1992) and Tell Me Why (1993), performed track by track, front to back, followed by a finale of her other hits along with The Judds classics. The 15-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, October 26 at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN making stops across the U.S. in San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville and more before wrapping up in Knoxville at Tennessee Theatre on Friday, December 1.

With vast critical acclaim including high endorsement as "the voice of her generation" by Rolling Stone, Wynonna, selling over five-million units, became the highest-selling debut album by a female artist at the time. Wynonna earned 3 consecutive #1 hits with "She Is His Only Need," "I Saw The Light," and "No One Else On Earth." A musical force like none other before her, Wynonna followed her wildly successful debut with the multi-platinum disc, Tell Me Why, which produced several hit singles including "Tell Me Why," "Is It Over Yet," "Rock Bottom," and "Girls With Guitars."

"Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me. Deep diving into my first two solo albums, "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why," track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I'm flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see "herstory" repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues..." -Wynonna Judd

October 26, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 27, 2023 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium

October 28, 2023 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino*

November 2, 2023 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

November 3, 2023 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino*

November 4, 2023 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 9, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts*

November 11, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

November 12, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theatre

November 17, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

November 18, 2023 - Bossier City, LA - Margaritaville Casino*

November 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

November 25, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

November 30, 2023 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

December 1, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

*Not A Live Nation Date

