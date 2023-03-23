The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards

(CMT) The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd + Ashley McBryde join the must-see lineup of performers at the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing LIVE from Austin, Texas' Moody Center on Sunday, April 2nd (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Rockers The Black Crowes team up with "CMT Performance of the Year" nominee and longtime friend Darius Rucker for a world premiere collaboration of the band's hit, "She Talks to Angels."

The performance comes on the heels of their just-announced "CMT CROSSROADS" which will tape in front of an outdoor crowd in downtown Austin as part of "CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK"; the episode is slated to air later this summer.

3x nominated genre-bending singer-songwriter Jelly Roll continues to add to his breakout year a first-ever award show performance of hit single "Need A Favor." He also looks to take home his first major award, with nominations in "Male Video of the Year," "Breakthrough Male Video of the Year" and "CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year" categories.

Tyler Hubbard sets his first ever solo awards performance with hit song, "Dancin' In The Country," off his recent self-titled, debut solo album. The performance comes a decade after Hubbard's electrifying debut on the CMT Music Awards stage with Nelly as part of Florida Georgia Line.

2x nominee Wynonna returns to the CMT stage following last year's unforgettable final performance of "Love Can Build A Bridge" with her mother, the late Naomi Judd, for which they both earn first-time nods for "CMT Performance of the Year." This year, Wynonna teams up with recent tourmate and "Video of the Year" nominee Ashley McBryde for a debut television performance. The two will also be featured together as part of The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert special event airing later this spring.

These six new performers join previously announced Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson as performers; Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

