Dolly Parton Announces Threads: My Songs In Symphony

(TPR) Dolly Parton announces a new concert project for orchestra, Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony, a full-evening symphonic storytelling experience exploring the "threads" of her life in song. Threads: My Songs in Symphony features Dolly's songs and the stories behind them in an innovative multimedia symphonic experience featuring Dolly on screen, leading audiences in a visual-musical journey of her songs, her life and her stories. Accompanied by guest vocalists and musicians, Threads: My Songs in Symphony, features new and innovative orchestrations of Dolly's hit songs, arranged for orchestra by David Hamilton, woven together into a full-evening multimedia symphonic story-telling experience.

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony will include Parton's beloved hits, spanning her career, including "Jolene", "Coat of Many Colors", and "I Will Always Love You", in addition to her personal favorites. The premiere performance will take place on March 20, 2025 in Nashville with the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony, after which the project will tour to orchestras throughout the world.

Threads: My Songs in Symphony is co-produced by Dolly Parton together with Schirmer Theatrical and Sony Music Publishing.

Dolly says, "I'm just so excited to share my songs and the stories behind them in this beautiful new way. Threads: My Songs in Symphony is like a journey through the heartstrings of my life. I hope we can take it far and wide to symphony orchestras everywhere!"

"Bringing the genius, music, life and legacy of Dolly Parton to symphonic audiences is an honor for us," said Schirmer Theatrical President, Robert Thompson. "Audiences will hear for the first time Dolly's songs performed by orchestras worldwide in this innovative symphonic story-telling experience."

It's an incredible honor to represent the popular and influential song catalog of Dolly Parton," said Sony Music Publishing's Director, Licensing & Strategic Marketing, Todd Ellis. "We couldn't be more excited for fans to immerse themselves in her music and experience her songs in such a new and imaginative way."

