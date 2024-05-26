Kayley Green Inks With Sony Music Nashville and Delivers First Single

(Sony Music Nashville) Kayley Green is coming onto the scene in a big way with her debut release, "Live Fast Die Pretty," available now. In addition to her first track release, Green has also signed with Sony Music Nashville.

"I've never doubted that I was born to sing, but a record deal was something I was afraid to even dream about," said Green. "It felt unbelievably far out of reach in the bars I played in for so long, so to say that signing with Sony Music Nashville is an actual dream come true is quite the understatement. I am so grateful to be supported by such an incredible team!"

Hailing from Florence, South Carolina, Green has always known where her life path would lead her: country music. For as long as she can remember, she knew in her soul she would share her voice with the world. From her first days singing in church to when she started gigging on Nashville's lower Broadway quickly after moving to town, she's connected with audiences while exuding a natural charisma that can't be duplicated.

Coupled with her soaring, belting vocals, the combo caught the eyes and ears of none other than superstar Keith Urban, who heard Green singing one night on Broadway and invited her to join him at his next Bridgestone Arena show. Instantly captivating with a stage presence honed over years at downtown honky tonks, Green quickly became the topic of conversation of the Sony Music Nashville A&R team in the audience as Urban gave her the stage to cover "Independence Day" and trade lines with him on "We Were Us." The rest, as they say, is history. Green signed with the Music City label and began working with producer/songwriter Ross Copperman while still holding down a weekend headline slot at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

