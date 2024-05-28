Mike Ian Releases New Waterworks Junction Album ' Time Will Tell'

(Glass Onyon) Multi-instrumentalist Mike Ian Releases New Americana Album "Waterworks Junction - Time Will Tell" New release under the band name"Waterworks Junction" - A work from longtime friends and collaborators Matt Janda & Mike Ian and introducing Gab Howarth.

New music with an Americana, Rootsy vibe to it with elements of Bluegrass. Some of these tunes date back to the late 90's where Mike & Matt recorded demos at Mike's home studio, Eyeball Studios in NJ. At that time the tunes had a more progressive, Peter Gabriel type vibe with Mike performing instrumentation and both Mike and Matt performing vocal duties. Mike had met Gabby a few years back and was quite impressed by her vocals. The two started gigging together quite frequently. Matt then approached Mike at one of their gigs with the idea of having Gab do vocals for a resurrection of these older tunes. A female approach if you will.

The three members fine tuned these tunes both musically and lyrically over the course of a year and were quite happy with how it was shaping out. Mike had the chance to perform on a multitude of acoustic instruments including mandolin, pedal steel, upright bass, drums, piano, etc. And various guest artists performed throughout. It turned into a full 14 song album entitled "Waterworks Junction - Time Will Tell" - The story of a woman from adolescence to her senior navigating the landscape of her life, loves, contemplations, desperations, and all of the other fabrics weaving the tapestry of her life. From a carefree childhood, through marriage, World War I, childbirth, the depression, World War II, the 50's, the turbulent 60's, and into the second Age of Enlightenment- the 70's.

The artwork was once again done by Mike's daughter, Ivy whom also did last years release "The Learning Tree"

Track listing:

1. Time Will Tell

2. Something About You

3. River Of Hope

4. West Texas Plains

5. I Go Knockin'

6. Renew My Faith

7. Waterworks Junction

8. And When You Fall

9. The Promised Land

10. This I Do Not Know

11. Know Not

12. You Come And You Go

13. The Best I Can

14. Whisper Your Name

