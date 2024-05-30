Tayler Holder Shares 'Nothin' But Neon'

(BMA) Most Followed Country Music Artist on TikTok, Country Music Singer-Songwriter Tayler Holder, comes back with a bit of a twist with a country trap song for the hope for a summer banger.

"I wrote 'Nothin' But Neon' with Jared Keim and Travis Wood and we dove deep into what it feels like when guys go through a breakup. What we discovered was a lot of us cope in the wrong ways with distraction. This song follows what some of us do when following those bad distractions to try to process heartache! Hope this song will be an anthem this summer for anyone going through a breakup," says the Country heartthrob.

Co-writer Travis Wood currently has two singles climbing the Billboard Country Airplay chart -Parmalee's "Girl In Mine" and Kassi Ashton's "Drive You Out Of My Mind."

He made the move to Nashville and in 2019, signed a publishing deal withCreative Nation and has had cuts and releases by Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, Corey Kent, Matt Stell, Scotty McCreery, and more.

The other writer, Jared Keim isthe co-writer of "Pretty Little Poison" which is sung by Warren Zeiders. Thes ong was number one on the Billboard Airplay Country Music Chart..

'Nothin'But Neon' is coming off the back of the successful singles "Someone You Knew" and "Climb My Way to Heaven,"a duet with Christian Music juggernaut Cory Asbury.

Holder is also excited to announce appearances at the upcoming

CMAFest 2024:

June 5th: HOLY! WATER Performance

June 6th: Criag Campbell Cornhole Nashville Universe Signing Booth

June 7th: Country Goes Global Performance CreatiVets Signing Booth Nashville Universe and Music With A Mission

June 8th: Good Molecules Reverb Stage at BridgestoneArena CMA Booth Signing

