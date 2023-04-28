Haley Mae Campbell Recruits Tayler Holder For 'Over Being Over'

(Industry Works 2) Tayler Holder is busy at work readying his fans for his first EP that will be releasing later this summer. In the meantime, Holder has lent his emotive vocals to fast growing female Country Music Artist Haley Mae Campbell's track "Over Being Over" releasing with THE 615 House/Virgin Records on April 28th. Campbell coos, "I knew 'Over Being Over' was a special song the very first time I heard it, but it was putting the song into context as a duet that really brought it to life! It's my first outside cut and I couldn't be prouder to be part of this song with Tayler and The 615 House. It's unlike any song I've ever released; I can't wait to see how the fans relate to these lyrics and I hope they love it as much as we do!" Holder echoes Campbell, "This song I have lived over and over and loved our collaboration as our voices together makes it a much more impactful punch for fans to relate too!"
The collaboration has been a labor of love for The 615 House owner Chris Ruediger, as his passion has been to foster the influencer world and really bring the love of music to life for those with real talent. "It was awesome connecting Tayler and Haley Mae into this project. I was looking for the perfect combination for 'Over Being Over' and I have been looking for the right combination. I have known Haley Mae Campbell for a while and always respected her artistry. When Tayler moved to Nashville, we quickly connected, and I learned about his desire to pursue country music. I actually did not know that Tayler could sing, and then when he started showing me his music, I realized he had some great talent. This song has brought more to life than I had expected, and I am very happy to have it find a home with Haley Mae and Tayler," states Ruediger. Holder will be celebrating this release at StageCoach Music Festival and sharing with fans the newly released song as he knows how to do best through his social platforms.
Holder will then take to the golf green as he will be playing in a celebrity golf CreatiVets tournament which helps raise money for the opportunities for relief and healing for men and women who have sacrificed for our country. CreatiVets' purpose is to use various forms of art, including songwriting, visual arts, music and creative writing to help disabled veterans cope with service-related trauma (i.e., post-traumatic stress, or PTS) by fostering self-expression in a way that allows them to transform their stories of trauma and struggle into an art form that can inspire and motivate continued healing. Through compassion, this charity is helping veterans live again. Artists that Holder will join include Vince Gill, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Bailey Zimmerman, Jay Demarcus (Rascal Flatts), Aaron Lewis, Dan Tyminski, among others. Industry teams playing are Sony Publishing, Peer Music, Smack Music, The Grand Ole Opry, Red Street Records, Tailgate and Tall Boys (The festival) and Music City Grand Prix. Holder will be performing at the famed Whisky Jam with artists like Colbie Caillat, Drake White, Canaan Smith, amongst others with some major surprise special guest performances!
Tayler Holder Holds The Title of Biggest Country Star On TikTok
