Jason Isbell 'Red Eye' 1959 Les Paul Standard Released By Gibson

(Prime PR) As it celebrates 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce a partnership with the six-time GRAMMY Award-winning and critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, Jason Isbell. Introducing the Jason Isbell "Red Eye" 1959 Les Paul Standard Collector's Edition from Gibson Custom. Made in close collaboration and with significant input from Jason Isbell, only 59 Collector's Edition guitars from Gibson Custom and the Murphy Lab will be available via authorized premium Gibson dealers and on Gibson.com.

"Working with Gibson Custom on the 'Red Eye' Collector's Edition has been a thrill and a true honor," says Jason Isbell. "I was involved in every step of the process, from choosing the tops down to the case candy. I believe these guitars represent the best possible recreation of my 1959 Les Paul, and I'm proud to be associated with the project."

Last night, June 4, 2024, Jason Isbell dropped by the Gibson Garage Nashville for a special event to celebrate the release of the new Jason Isbell "Red Eye" 1959 Les Paul Standard Collector's Edition guitar, out today from Gibson Custom.

"Red Eye," a 1959 Les Paul Standard, was the long-time sidekick of Ed King of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Much of the red color on the top faded while displayed in a store window, except for a patch below the toggle switch that was covered by a hangtag. Ed originally purchased the guitar in 1982 and nicknamed it "Red Eye" because of its distinctive appearance. After Ed passed away in 2018, the six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Jason Isbell purchased Red Eye and often features the guitar in his stage and studio performances across the globe. This special Collector's Edition limited run of replications uses new 3D scanning technology and ultra-precise Murphy Lab aging techniques to aid in hand-crafting an effective clone of Red Eye. Every detail has been thoughtfully recreated, from the exact playing wear to the sonic character and solid Brazilian Rosewood fretboard. The figured maple tops were even personally hand-picked by Jason Isbell. Only 59 of these exceptional instruments have been hand-made by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop and Murphy Lab in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of this extraordinary Collector's Edition run. The Jason Isbell "Red Eye" 1959 Les Paul Standard Collector's Edition includes some unique case candy, with a blue Les Paul Protector Series hardshell case with a gray plush interior, a Jason Isbell Strap made by Savas from Midnight Blue Wild Alligator leather with a chain stitched and inlaid Red Eye emblem, two rubber "beer bottle" style strap locks, a certificate of authenticity booklet, and custom and reproduction hangtags.

Related Stories

Jason Isbell, Morgan Wade Part Of Gibson Garage Fest Week

Jason Isbell on Gibson TV's The Collection

Jason Isbell Announces Tenth Anniversary Reissue Of Southeastern

Noah Kahan Covers Jason Isbell For Spotify Singles

News > Jason Isbell