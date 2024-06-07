Montgomery Gentry Honored For Gold & Platinum Singles

(RIAA) Last night, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) SVP, Media Relations + Gold & Platinum Program Erin D. D. Burr and SVP, Artist & Industry Relations Jackie Jones surprised Eddie Montgomery, alongside the late Troy Gentry's wife Angie Gentry and Red Light Management team Bryan Frasher and Fletcher Lyon, with plaques commemorating Platinum "Something To Be Proud Of," plus Gold "Hell Yeah" and "My Town" singles released through Columbia Nashville.
The moment was a highlight for the packed crowd of fans attending "Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery: Celebrating 25 Years" with special guests Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Allie Colleen and Ira Dean at 3rd & Lindsley.
The new certifications raise Montgomery Gentry's catalogue to 7.5 million sales and streaming equivalents in the US alone. RIAA also expressed gratitude for Eddie's support in protecting others' voices and images - as well as Montgomery Gentry's legacy - through recent conversation with policymakers about the impact of AI on the music community and beyond.
