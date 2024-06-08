Graham Barham Serves Up 'Whiskey Whiskey'

(Sony Music Nashville) Sony Music Nashville/Disruptor Records artist and Louisiana native Graham Barham releases a new track, "Whiskey Whiskey". Written by Barham along with Gabe Foust, Jacob Hackworth, and Summer Overstreet, the track highlights Barham's gravel-tinged vocal over a pulsating, bass-heavy track that's as intoxicating as its namesake.
Barham explained the meaning of the song, sharing, "'Whiskey Whiskey is about going through a really bad breakup and only being able to cope with it by forgetting with the help of some whiskey."
This new track comes on the heels of Barham's most recent release, "Straight to My Heart" featuring Lauren Watkins, dubbed "highly engaging" and recognized for elements from "pristine vocal harmonies to propulsive production," (MusicRow).
Yesterday, Barham hit multiple stages at CMA Fest with performances on the Good Molecules Reverb Stage, Spotify House, and CAMP SONY at Acme Feed & Seed. He'll perform today at Carolina Country Music Fest and will also be hitting the road with hitmaker Dierks Bentley this summer. Additional festival stops include Barefoot Country Music Fest, Faster Horses, Watershed and more.
