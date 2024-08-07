.

Graham Barham To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

08-06-2024
(Sony Music Nashville) Country riser Graham Barham will make his Grand Ole Opry debut Oct. 8 after being surprised by ERNEST, who also let Barham know he will serve as support on the Legalize Country Music Road Show.

Barham was at a loss for words when he heard the news, and fans can watch the special moment here. Tickets for Barham's Opry debut are available now at Opry.com.

Kicking off Sept. 4 in Vancouver, BC, the Legalize Country Music Road Show stretches to from Canada to Knoxville, hitting a dozen stops in between. Barham joins on all dates.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana native is playing some of the nation's biggest summer festivals, including Country Fan Fest, Watershed, and more. Having just released his new track "SHOOT THE LOCK," Barham is making waves as a fiery new artist and has been touted as one to watch by Spotify and Nashville Briefing.

LEGALIZE COUNTRY MUSIC ROAD SHOW TOUR DATES:
Sept. 4 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Sept. 5 - Kelowna, BC - Community Theater
Sept. 6 - Redmond, Ore. - General Duffy's*
Sept. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. - El Rey Theater
Sept. 13 - Anaheim Calif. - House of Blues
Sept. 14 - Modesto, Calif. - The Fruityard
Sept. 26 - Fort Worth, Texas - Billy Bob's
Sept. 27 - Stephenville, Texas - Twisted J's Live
Sept. 28 - Nacogdoches, Texas - Banita Creek Hall
Oct. 5 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Warehouse 2565
Oct. 10 - Des Moines, Iowa - Wooly's
Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rave
Oct. 12 - Madison, Wis. - The Sylvee
Oct. 17 - Knoxville, Tenn. - The Mill and Mine

