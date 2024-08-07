Graham Barham To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

(Sony Music Nashville) Country riser Graham Barham will make his Grand Ole Opry debut Oct. 8 after being surprised by ERNEST, who also let Barham know he will serve as support on the Legalize Country Music Road Show.

Barham was at a loss for words when he heard the news, and fans can watch the special moment here. Tickets for Barham's Opry debut are available now at Opry.com.

Kicking off Sept. 4 in Vancouver, BC, the Legalize Country Music Road Show stretches to from Canada to Knoxville, hitting a dozen stops in between. Barham joins on all dates.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana native is playing some of the nation's biggest summer festivals, including Country Fan Fest, Watershed, and more. Having just released his new track "SHOOT THE LOCK," Barham is making waves as a fiery new artist and has been touted as one to watch by Spotify and Nashville Briefing.

LEGALIZE COUNTRY MUSIC ROAD SHOW TOUR DATES:

Sept. 4 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 5 - Kelowna, BC - Community Theater

Sept. 6 - Redmond, Ore. - General Duffy's*

Sept. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. - El Rey Theater

Sept. 13 - Anaheim Calif. - House of Blues

Sept. 14 - Modesto, Calif. - The Fruityard

Sept. 26 - Fort Worth, Texas - Billy Bob's

Sept. 27 - Stephenville, Texas - Twisted J's Live

Sept. 28 - Nacogdoches, Texas - Banita Creek Hall

Oct. 5 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Warehouse 2565

Oct. 10 - Des Moines, Iowa - Wooly's

Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rave

Oct. 12 - Madison, Wis. - The Sylvee

Oct. 17 - Knoxville, Tenn. - The Mill and Mine

