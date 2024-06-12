Jelly Roll Takes 'Halfway To Hell' To No. 1

() Jelly Roll has claimed the top spot on the country radio charts this week with his hit song "Halfway to Hell" from his critically acclaimed debut Country album Whitsitt Chapel. This achievement marks the CMA, ACM, and CMT winning artist's fifth consecutive number one and fourth at Country radio via Stoney Creek Records. Jelly announced the news from his live performance at Nissan Stadium, where he co-hosted CMA FEST's ABC television special set to air on June 25th.

"I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from my fans and country radio," he said. "It's a testament to the power of music that I am here at all and I've never been more inspired to keep creating. Thank you to everyone that has made this possible. I'm ready to share more music soon...very soon," added Jelly.

Set to release new music this week (6/12) with new song "I Am Not Okay," Jelly will later this summer officially launch the Beautifully Broken Tour starting in August.

JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Wed Aug 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Fri Aug 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Sat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Sep 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tue Sep 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Wed Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Fri Sep 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sat Sep 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Mon Sep 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Wed Sep 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Fri Sep 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME

Sat Sep 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tue Sep 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Thu Sep 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Sep 20 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sat Sep 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Thu Sep 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Fri Sep 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sun Sep 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Tue Oct 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Wed Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sun Oct 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat Oct 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Tue Oct 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

Fri Oct 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sun Oct 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena

Tue Oct 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Oct 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Fri Oct 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sat Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun Oct 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

News > Jelly Roll