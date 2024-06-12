Jelly Roll Takes 'Halfway To Hell' To No. 1

() Jelly Roll has claimed the top spot on the country radio charts this week with his hit song "Halfway to Hell" from his critically acclaimed debut Country album Whitsitt Chapel. This achievement marks the CMA, ACM, and CMT winning artist's fifth consecutive number one and fourth at Country radio via Stoney Creek Records. Jelly announced the news from his live performance at Nissan Stadium, where he co-hosted CMA FEST's ABC television special set to air on June 25th.
"I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from my fans and country radio," he said. "It's a testament to the power of music that I am here at all and I've never been more inspired to keep creating. Thank you to everyone that has made this possible. I'm ready to share more music soon...very soon," added Jelly.
Set to release new music this week (6/12) with new song "I Am Not Okay," Jelly will later this summer officially launch the Beautifully Broken Tour starting in August.
JELLY ROLL BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES:
Tue Aug 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Wed Aug 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
Fri Aug 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Sat Aug 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Sep 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Sep 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Wed Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Fri Sep 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Sat Sep 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Mon Sep 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Wed Sep 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Fri Sep 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
Sat Sep 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Tue Sep 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Thu Sep 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
Fri Sep 20 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Sat Sep 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Thu Sep 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Fri Sep 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Sun Sep 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Tue Oct 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Wed Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat Oct 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sun Oct 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Wed Oct 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Fri Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Oct 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Tue Oct 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
Fri Oct 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Sun Oct 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Tue Oct 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Wed Oct 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Fri Oct 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sat Oct 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun Oct 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
