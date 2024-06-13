Jelly Roll Declares 'I Am Not Okay' With New Song

(Republic) Jelly Roll has released his new single, "I Am Not Okay" off his forthcoming new album, expected later this year. "I Am Not Okay" marks the first official release of new music for the Nashville native singer/songwriter since his record-breaking debut Country album, Whitsitt Chapel, which was released last June (6/2).
Co-written by Jelly Roll, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, "I Am Not Okay" follows Jelly's Grammy-nominated multi-week #1, "Save Me," and his last single, "Halfway to Hell", which earlier this week claimed the top spot on the country radio charts, marking the CMA, ACM, and CMT winning artist's fourth consecutive #1 at Country radio and 5th career #1.
Yesterday, Jelly visited The Howard Stern Show to talk more about the new song and the impact he has already seen from fans, as well as his experience this week of announcing news of his #1 and the new single from his live performance at Nissan Stadium, where he co-hosted CMA FEST's ABC television special set to air on September 25th.
